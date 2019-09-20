.

New Years Day Go Tarantino For 'Come For Me' Video

William Lee | 09-20-2019

New Years Day

New Years Day have premiered a music video for their latest single "Come For Me" and the clip features appearances from Caity (SiriusXM Octane), Spencer (Ice Nine Kills), Trey (Gear Gods & In Virtue) and label mates Lex (3TEETH), Juan of the Dead (Body Count), Nishad & Spencer (The Offering) & Alex (Witherfall).

Ash Costello had this to say, "Music videos are a very big part of what New Years Day stands for. We really put who we are as people and artists into every single detail and I think the video for Come For Me is New Years Day truly becoming something above and beyond visually than we ever have before.

"It's no secret that I am highly driven by movies, specifically horror and cult movies, one of my favorite directors is Quentin Tarantino, and Come For Me is my nod to some of my favorite Quentin Tarantino movies. Including, 'Kill Bill', 'Planet Terror', 'Pulp Fiction' and 'From Dusk Till Dawn'.

"Whether he directed, produced or acted in the movie, everything he's been involved in as highly shaped who I am as a visual artist. Come For Me needed something fun and in your face to match the vibe of the song. My entire goal with the storyline of this video is to make you think of 3 words.... bad mother f***er." here.


New Years Day Go Tarantino For 'Come For Me' Video

