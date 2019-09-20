.

Steve Hackett Releases 'Peace' Video

William Lee | 09-20-2019

Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett previously unreleased video for his track "Peace", which was created by Paul Gosling and will be one of the clips included as a bonus on his upcoming live release.

Hackett will be releasing his 'Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live' package on October 25th and it will include this new music video along with visuals for "Beasts Of Our Time" and "Under the Eye of the Sun".

The package will be offered in various formats including 2CD + Blu-Ray digipak and 2CD + DVD Multibox internationally, and 2CD + Blu-Ray + DVD in North America. Watch the new video here.


Steve Hackett Music and More


advertisement


