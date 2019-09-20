Van Morrison Streams New Song 'Dark Night Of The Soul'

Van Morrison has released a new track called "Dark Night of The Soul" The song comes from his forthcoming studio album "Three Chords And The Truth."

The new record will be released digitally, on CD and vinyl on October 25th and was produced and written by Van Morrison (except for 'If We Wait for Mountains' which was co-written with Don Black).

He had this to say about the album, "You're just plugging into the feeling of it, more the feeling of it... when they're playing... It's like reading me. So, I think there's more of that connection."

March Winds In February

Fame Will Eat The Soul

Dark Night Of The Soul

In Search Of Grace

Nobody In Charge

You Don't Understand

Read Between The Lines

Does Love Conquer All?

Early Days

If We Wait For Mountains

Up On Broadway

Three Chords And The Truth

Bags Under My Eyes

Days Gone By





