Van Morrison Streams New Song 'Dark Night Of The Soul'
Van Morrison has released a new track called "Dark Night of The Soul" The song comes from his forthcoming studio album "Three Chords And The Truth."
The new record will be released digitally, on CD and vinyl on October 25th and was produced and written by Van Morrison (except for 'If We Wait for Mountains' which was co-written with Don Black).
He had this to say about the album, "You're just plugging into the feeling of it, more the feeling of it... when they're playing... It's like reading me. So, I think there's more of that connection."
Listen to the new song here and see the tracklisting below:
March Winds In February
Fame Will Eat The Soul
Dark Night Of The Soul
In Search Of Grace
Nobody In Charge
You Don't Understand
Read Between The Lines
Does Love Conquer All?
Early Days
If We Wait For Mountains
Up On Broadway
Three Chords And The Truth
Bags Under My Eyes
Days Gone By
