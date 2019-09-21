Metallica Announce S&M2 Preview Screenings

(hennemusic) Metallica have announced a series of advance theatrical screenings of their new concert film, "S&M2", ahead of the project's official cinema debut on October 9.

"The response to the two S&M² shows earlier this month at San Francisco's new Chase Center has been nothing short of mind-boggling!," says Metallica. "We had the most incredible time with the San Francisco Symphony and now cannot wait to share it with the world on the big screen. The film will play in over 3,400 theaters worldwide on October 9, but here's your chance to see it first!

"On Saturday, October 5 there will be three special preview screenings: one in London, one in New York, and one in Los Angeles and we've got your tickets!

"Each screening will be at 7:00 PM local time and you may enter to win a pair of passes" by registering at metallica.com. Winners will be drawn and notified on October 1." Read more and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity

Megaforce (Metallica) Founder Jon Zazula Special Book Event

Metallica Take Top Spot On LIVE75 Chart

Metallica's Lars Amazed At The Power Of Music

Metallica Never Felt More Connected Says Lars

Metallica Perform Second Show With San Francisco Symphony

Metallica Include Cliff Burton Classic At S&M2

Metallica Share Video Of Rarity Performance From Vienna

More Metallica News

Metallica Music and More



