A Killer's Confession Release 'Numb' Video

A Killer's Confession have released a music video for their new track "Numb". The song comes from their forthcoming album "The Indifference Of Good Men", which will be coming out October 18th.

Frontman Waylon Reavis had this to say, "To me, the Numb video represents true loss. In this video, it presents a family falling apart because of the death of a child and how that loss slowly destroys everything around the marriage.

"It stands as a warning that actions can have severe consequences on loved ones that are left behind. It's also a testament of if you need help, seek it out so this scenario may never happen to you.

"There's always someone out there with open ears that will listen. We are never alone as long as we don't choose to be". Watch the video here.





