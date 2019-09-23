.

A Killer's Confession Release 'Numb' Video

William Lee | 09-23-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

A Killer's Confession

A Killer's Confession have released a music video for their new track "Numb". The song comes from their forthcoming album "The Indifference Of Good Men", which will be coming out October 18th.

Frontman Waylon Reavis had this to say, "To me, the Numb video represents true loss. In this video, it presents a family falling apart because of the death of a child and how that loss slowly destroys everything around the marriage.

"It stands as a warning that actions can have severe consequences on loved ones that are left behind. It's also a testament of if you need help, seek it out so this scenario may never happen to you.

"There's always someone out there with open ears that will listen. We are never alone as long as we don't choose to be". Watch the video here.


Related Stories


A Killer's Confession Release 'Numb' Video

A Killer's Confession Release 'Angel On The Outside' Video

More A Killer's Confession News

A Killer's Confession Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar Promises Free Shows Following Fest Cancelation- Guns N' Roses Rock Small Venue Ahead Of Tour- Foo Fighters Stream Live EP For Storm Area 51 Day- more


Reviews
David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar Promises Free Shows Following Fest Cancelation

Guns N' Roses Rock Small Venue Ahead Of Tour

Foo Fighters Stream Live From Roswell EP For Storm Area 51 Day

Metallica Announce 2020 All Within My Hands Benefit Concert

Bauhaus Add New Reunion Show Following Sellouts

Beatles Stream 'Come Together' 2019 Mix

Bayside Release Video For New Album Title Song 'Interrobang'

Iommi Looks Back At Black Sabbath Replacing Ozzy With Dio



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.