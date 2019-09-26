.

Megadeth's Ellfson Updates On Dave Mustaine's Cancer Fight

Michael Angulia | 09-26-2019

Megadeth

Megadeth's David Ellfson says that Dave Mustaine is doing well with his throat cancer treatment and that the band planning a new album is helping Dave through the battle.

Ellefson told Barstool Rockers, "Dave is doing well. It's obviously a bit of a physically taxing journey to go through the treatments, but like he said in his announcement, it's something that needs to be met head first and head-on, so he's doing that now.

"And I think having the Megadeth album in front of us to be working on is actually good for Dave. He's a creative guy. Creativity strikes us all at different times, and I think when you go through this type of season in your life, I think for all of us in the band and for Dave, it's cool that we also have a new creative endeavor with the new Megadeth album to be working on it. It's kind of something to always be looking forward to." Check out the full interview below:


