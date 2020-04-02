.

Bush's Gavin Rossdale Performs Home Video Concert

Bruce Henne | 04-02-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bush

(hennemusic) Gavin Rossdale performed a series of Bush hits and a Bob Dylan classic during a March 31st edition of Billboard's Live At Home concert series.

The rocker was on hand from his home for the live-streamed event, which raised funds for the United Nations Foundation to assist in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

As Billboard notes, Rossdale began the episode by toasting viewers before grabbing an electric guitar and delivering Bush's 1994 hit, "Machinehead", which was followed by the group's 2014 single, "The Only Way Out", a cover of Bob Dylan's 1969 classic, "Lay Lady Lay", a version of "Ambulances" from a 2005 record by his band Institute, and closing things out with the "Sixteen Stone" smash, "Everything Zen." Watch the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Bush's Gavin Rossdale Performs Home Video Concert

Bush 'Live In Tampa' Special Edition Announced

Bush Release 'Flowers On A Grave' Video

Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin

Live And Bush Expand North American Tour

Bush And Live Teaming Up For The Alt-Imate Tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

Bush's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Bush Set To Rock Late Night TV On Conan This Week

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event

More Bush News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dead At 52 From Covid-19- Metallica Donate $350,000 To Covid-19 Relief- Otherwise Capture Deserted Las Vegas With 'Crossfire' Video- more


Reviews
Apache Rose - Tiny Love

Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

advertisement


Latest News
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dead At 52 From Covid-19

Metallica Donate $350,000 To Covid-19 Relief

Otherwise Capture Deserted Las Vegas With 'Crossfire' Video

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Recounts Pantera Fandom

Megadeth's David Ellefson Releasing New Song For Covid-19 Relief

Bush's Gavin Rossdale Performs Home Video Concert

Mavis Staples And Jeff Tweedy Release 'All In It Together'

Singled Out: Strings Of Atlas' How Far We've Come



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.