Bush's Gavin Rossdale Performs Home Video Concert

(hennemusic) Gavin Rossdale performed a series of Bush hits and a Bob Dylan classic during a March 31st edition of Billboard's Live At Home concert series.

The rocker was on hand from his home for the live-streamed event, which raised funds for the United Nations Foundation to assist in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

As Billboard notes, Rossdale began the episode by toasting viewers before grabbing an electric guitar and delivering Bush's 1994 hit, "Machinehead", which was followed by the group's 2014 single, "The Only Way Out", a cover of Bob Dylan's 1969 classic, "Lay Lady Lay", a version of "Ambulances" from a 2005 record by his band Institute, and closing things out with the "Sixteen Stone" smash, "Everything Zen." Watch the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





