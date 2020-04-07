Queen's Brian May Leads Worldwide Online Jam

Queen legend Brian May took part in a brand new isolation jam video featuring musicians from around the world performing a track called "Hammer To Fall".

The isolated band features Chris Allan on drums & Ally McLachlin on bass from the UK, We Will Rock You veteran Mig Ayesa on vocals and keyboards from the U.S. and We Will Rock You veteran Danny Gomez on guitar from Spain.

Gomez shared the video of each musician captured performing the song from home. He wrote, "When the Doc says, 'Let's do this!', we listened !! I love how this is becoming a WORLDWIDE jam !!

"From New York to London and Madrid ... and beyond, we are all in this thing together !! Thank you Mig Ayesa, Chris Allan and Ally McLachlin for joining me to jam with Brian May !! It's always fun to be QUEEN for a day!!" Watch the jam below:





