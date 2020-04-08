Bush's Gavin Rossdale Shares Home Video Of Rolling Stones Classic Jam

(hennemusic) Gavin Rossdale performs the Rolling Stones classic, "Wild Horses", alongside a mix of Bush and solo tracks in his latest home video release during the global health crisis.

The rocker opens the session with news that his father's best friend had passed away a day earlier. "That was a real shock," he says, "and it really brought home how this is affecting everyone."

Rossdale delivers acoustic takes on Bush's 2011 single, "The Sound Of Winter", the legendary Stones track, and "Forever May You Run", from his 2008 solo debut, "Wanderlust."

The singer switches to electric guitar for "Ambulances", from a 2005 record by his band Institute before closing with the "Sixteen Stone" hit, "Glycerine."

Rossdale's latest home video performance follows an appearance on Billboard's Live At Home concert series, where he played a mix of songs, including a cover of Bob Dylan's "Lay Lady Lay." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





