Bush's Gavin Rossdale Shares Home Video Of Rolling Stones Classic Jam

(hennemusic) Gavin Rossdale performs the Rolling Stones classic, "Wild Horses", alongside a mix of Bush and solo tracks in his latest home video release during the global health crisis.
The rocker opens the session with news that his father's best friend had passed away a day earlier. "That was a real shock," he says, "and it really brought home how this is affecting everyone."
Rossdale delivers acoustic takes on Bush's 2011 single, "The Sound Of Winter", the legendary Stones track, and "Forever May You Run", from his 2008 solo debut, "Wanderlust."
The singer switches to electric guitar for "Ambulances", from a 2005 record by his band Institute before closing with the "Sixteen Stone" hit, "Glycerine."
Rossdale's latest home video performance follows an appearance on Billboard's Live At Home concert series, where he played a mix of songs, including a cover of Bob Dylan's "Lay Lady Lay." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Bush, Live and Stone Temple Pilots Reschedule Tour
Bush's Gavin Rossdale Performs Home Video Concert
Bush 'Live In Tampa' Special Edition Announced
Bush Release 'Flowers On A Grave' Video
Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin
Live And Bush Expand North American Tour
Bush And Live Teaming Up For The Alt-Imate Tour
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour
Bush's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go- Eddie Van Halen Responsible To Change In Direction Says Hagar- Music Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine- Metallica- more
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood
Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go
Eddie Van Halen Responsible To Change In Direction Says Hagar
Godsmack's 'Unforgettable' Ends Two Year Journey They Took Students
Nickelback Documentary Coming Very Soon
Clutch Update Fans On Current State Of 2020 Live Dates
Bad Company In The Studio For 'Straight Shooter' Anniversary
Supergroup Teeth Release Covid-19-Inspired Song 'Deathrace
Bush's Gavin Rossdale Shares Home Video Of Rolling Stones Classic Jam