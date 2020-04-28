Five Finger Death Punch Give Back Big To First Responders

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they have made a donation of over $150K to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports America's defenders, veterans, first responders, and their families.

The funds from the donation came from portion of the proceeds from the band's U.S. arena tour last fall, as well as from their chart topping collaborative single "Blue On Black".

The song saw Five Finger Death Punch teaming up with country stars Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Brantley Gilbert, along with Queen legend Brian May.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say, "We were always vocal about where we stand when it comes to veterans or first responders. It has been a decade long effort using our platform to raise awareness, to educate and to keep this conversation on the forefront.

"During this current pandemic, it's even more pronounced that these men and women deserve respect and all the support they can get. They are essential and do not have the option to isolate and sit out the dangerous times. Not that they would if given the choice, and that's what makes them who they are, and that's why Five Finger Death Punch has got their six.

"We would also like to thank Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brantley Gilbert, and the living legend Brian May for joining us without a second of hesitation to make these donations possible".

Elizabeth Fields, Chief Operating Officer of the Gary Sinise Foundation, added, "I would like to extend my gratitude to Five Finger Death Punch for their long-standing commitment to our nation's veterans and first responders.

"Their support is needed now more than ever, as we at the Gary Sinise Foundation help our first responders, service members, veterans, health care workers, and all of those who so courageously stand on the front lines of this global pandemic." Watch a video clip of Sinise discussing the hit single below:





