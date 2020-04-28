Rush's Geddy Lee Part Of All-Star 'Lean On Me' Covid-19 Relief Cover

(hennemusic) Rush bassist Geddy Lee is featured as a part of an all-star cast of Canadian musicians on a cover of the Bill Withers classic, "Lean On Me", in support of the Canadian Red Cross response to COVID-19 in Canada.

Produced by Jon Levine, the recording and companion video also includes Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé and Sarah McLachlan, among others, under the collective banner ArtistsCAN.

"When I heard of Bill Withers's passing," explains singer Tyler Shaw, who, "I was listening to all his legendary music and I really dove into the lyrics of 'Lean On Me', a song I've heard hundreds of times, but now in this current climate, the lyrics seem more profound than ever. I wanted to cover it; I wanted to help. I called Fefe Dobson, we called more people, and more people. And in a really short time we had this incredible song, with a message I think people need to hear right now, all while raising money for something every single one of us is affected by."

"ArtistsCAN is true artist-to-artist connection," adds Dobson. "We've come together to help how we can. We know there a lot of people who are struggling, who have lost their jobs, who can't financially contribute. So this is a way to help because by just streaming the song, or watching the video, the proceeds go directly to the Canadian Red Cross to help fight this virus."

The accompanying video for the single kicked off the charitable endeavor with the premiere of the song on Sunday evening's historic national, multi-broadcaster event "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





