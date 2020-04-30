Megadeth Announce Full Concert Stream And Dave Mustaine Chat

Megadeth have announced that they will be a special full concert performance stream today (April 30th) and a live chat with frontman Dave Mustaine.
The band will be streaming their full Wacken Open Air Festival 2017 performance and Mustaine will be chatting with fans beginning at 2PM Pacific at megadeth.com/.
The group has also announced that they will be offering a special Vic Rattlehead face mask as part of a new merch line with some of the proceeds going to the Megadeth road crew and production team due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.
"As we continue to self-quarantine, my thoughts go to all the production teams and road crews out there who count on artists being on the road to make a living. They are the driving force that help make things happen.
"It's the road crew that help keep everything running smoothly, and make the show sound and look the way we envision. Megadeth's crew are the best in the business.
"We are the Megadeth family and I want to do what I can to help ease some of the financial stress they are currently experiencing.
