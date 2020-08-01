A Day To Remember Star Says Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are False

A Day To Remember's Joshua Woodard has said an allegation of sexual misconduct that surfaced online is false and the events in the allegation never happened.
Woodward had this to say, "I'd like to address the allegations against me that have circulated around the Internet in recent weeks. First, let me be clear that the events described never happened and these allegations are false.
"Up until now, I have remained silent because I do not feel it is appropriate to handle or debate this situation on social media. Addressing this is my personal responsibility, and I have chosen to defend myself through the proper legal channels.
"Aside from releasing this statement, I will continue dealing with this matter privately in order to protect myself and my family."
