The Who Announce Join Together At Home Virtual Concert Series

(hennemusic) The Who will launch a six-week virtual concert series, "Join Together @ Home", on August 8 as part of YouTube's #StayHome campaign during the global health crisis.

Streaming via the band's YouTube channel, the event will stream live and rarely seen footage, mini videos and special screen footage, culminating with a performance from a previously unreleased show.

Named after their 1972 single, the series launches this weekend with five live tracks from The Who's 1982 show at New York's Shea Stadium, with an introduction by singer Roger Daltrey.

During the series, fans are encouraged to donate to co-beneficiaries The Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America, of which Daltrey is a Patron of both charities and the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust's iconic comedy and music shows at the Royal Albert Hall over the past 20 years.

Teenage Cancer Trust has always had incredible support from the music industry and relies on donations but due to Coronavirus, saw essential income generating activity, like the Royal Albert Halls shows, cancelled. With income estimated to drop by as much as half this year; the charity needs to raise £5m to maintain frontline services so events like "Join Together @ Home" are more important than ever. Read more and watch the promo video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Deep Purple Preview Their Brand New Album 'Whoosh!'

The Who In The Studio For Leeds 50th Anniversary

The Parallel Deliver New Track 'Who I've Become'

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover

The Who Postpone Spring US Tour

The Who Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

The Who Postpone Tour and Teenage Cancer Trust Appearance

The Who To Headline Teenage Cancer Trust Benefit Concert

The Who Unplug For Rare Acoustic Shows

More The Who News



