Terror Announce Special 'Keepers Of The Faith' Anniversary Reissue

Terror have announced that they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "Keepers of the Faith" album with a special reissue that will be hitting stores on October 2nd.
The reissue will be featured on 180g heavyweight vinyl LP format and will include reworked artwork, a four page LP-booklet with liner notes and exclusive, never before seen photos.
"Could very well be the most important record Terror has made in our 20 years. This was more than music. It was a movement. From the art, to the lyrics, to the songs and the all-around vibe surrounding this release. It was a super special time for Terror we won't forget," states Terror vocalist Scott Vogel about the re-issue.
"A lot has changed in 10 years but one thing that hasn't is the life these songs and this album still have. This record brought so much energy and momentum to the band and we thank everyone who made KOTF such a special piece of Terror," adds drummer Nick Jett. See the tracklisting below:
SIDE A
1. Your Enemies Are Mine 1:40
2. Stick Tight 2:33
3. Return To Strength 2:40
4. The Struggle 2:20
5. Shattered 2:35
6. You're Caught 2:18
7. Dead Wrong 2:50
SIDE B
1. Keepers Of The Faith 3:12
2. Stay Free 2:18
3. Hell And Back 3:05
4. Only Death 2:25
5. The New Blood 2:31
6. Defiant 2:56
