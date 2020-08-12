Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Lockdown Video

Sammy Hagar revisits the Van Halen classic "Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)" for his latest Lockdown Sessions video with his band The Circle.
The Red Rocker had this to say, "When I heard that Kurt Cobain had taken his own life, the first thing I thought of was I wish I were there and could have saved him.
The original title for these lyrics were 'I want to show you what love can do,' but because it was such a dark horrible thing I just couldn't shine a light on it. So, I changed the final line to 'Don't tell me what love can do.'
""P.S. It was also the time of the breaking up of Van Halen, our last album and tour so it added a lot of emotion, negativity and pain in the original vocal performance which surfaced the second I started singing this song for the first time since 1995." Watch the video below:
