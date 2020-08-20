Anthrax Detail Songwriting Process In Persistence Of Time Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax are detailing their songwriting and recording process in the sixth episode of a video series celebrating the forthcoming 30th anniversary edition of their 1990 album, "Persistence Of Time."

Due August 21, the reissue will be presented exclusively on 2CD and 4LP vinyl editions, with the CD package adding a DVD of footage from a 1991 tour in support of the project.

Fans will be able to hear samples of the thrash group's original studio work-in-progress recordings for the project on disc two; entitled "Charlie's Stash", the collection presents rehearsals, writing sessions, pre-production, and live performances that drummer and lyricist Charlie Benante has recorded over the past 40 years and has been kept safely filed away.

Disc One delivers the remastered 11-track album, as well as a special "bonus B-side" version of "I'm The Man" from 1990 that leans more hip-hop than rock, and a live version of "Time" that was recorded at Michigan's Palace of Auburn Hills in 1991. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush

Anthrax Share Persistence Of Time Tour Stories

Anthrax Revisit Their 'Married With Children' Appearance

Anthrax And Death Angel Stars Cover U2

Anthrax Look Back At Tour With Iron Maiden In New Video

Anthrax's Benante Rocks All-Star KISS Tribute

Anthrax Revisit Public Enemy Collaboration On Persistence Of Time Video Series

Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic

Anthrax Launch 'Persistence Of Time' 30th Anniversary Video Series

More Anthrax News



