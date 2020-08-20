Whitesnake Stream Video Of Monsters Of Rock Festival Performance

(hennemusic) Whitesnake streamed video of their full 1990 headlining set at the UK's Monsters Of Rock Festival on August 18 to mark the 30th anniversary of the concert at Castle Donington.

On the road in support of 1989's "Slip Of The Tongue", the band delivered a 17-song performance at the day-long event alongside appearances by Aerosmith, Poison, The Quireboys and Thunder.

Whitesnake founder and frontman David Coverdale was joined for a live-streamed Q&A event before the concert by the full 1990 lineup, including guitarists Steve Vai and Adrian Vandenberg, bassist Rudy Sarzo and drummer Tommy Aldridge - marking their first appearance together since they completed the Slip Of The Tongue world tour.

The August 18 event coincided with the arrival of a 30th anniversary digital edition of "Live At Donington", following the original 2011 release of audio and home video versions. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic

Whitesnake Unbox New Collection The Rock Album

Whitesnake Frontman David Coverdale's Surgery Delayed

Whitesnake Release 'Here I Go Again' 2020 Remix

Whitesnake Release 'Still Of The Night' 2020 Remix Video

Whitesnake Release 'Anything You Want' Video

Whitesnake Release 'Give Me All Your Love' 2020 Remix Video

Whitesnake Stream 2020 Remix Of 'Give Me All Your Love'

Whitesnake Release 'Restless Heart' Lyric Video

More Whitesnake News



