Deftones Release Video For Title Track To New Album 'Ohms'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-21-2020

Deftones

Deftones have released a video for the title song to their forthcoming studio album, "Ohms", which is set to hit stores on September 25th.

The new video was directed by Rafatoon and the album was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA and Trainwreck Studios in Woodinville, WA.

The band reunited with veteran producer and engineer Terry Date for the new record, he previously worked with them on 1995's "Adrenaline," 1997's "Around the Fur" and 2000's "White Pony."

Watch the video and see the tracklisting for the new album below:
1. Genesis
2. Ceremony
3. Urantia
4. Error
5. The Spell of Mathematics
6. Pompeji
7. This Link Is Dead
8. Radiant City
9. Headless
10. Ohms


