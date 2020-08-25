.

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Their Very First Christmas Album

Keavin Wiggins | 08-25-2020

Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls fans have the opportunity to be very festival this coming holiday season with news that the band will be releasing their very first Christmas album.

The album will be entitled, "It's Christmas All Over" and it will be released by Warner Records on October 30th, 2020 and will feature the band's take on some Christmas classics, along with two original tracks.

"It's Christmas All Over" was created during the Covid-19 lockdown and was produced by frontman John Rzeznik, with the group's longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman.


