Goo Goo Dolls Announce Their Very First Christmas Album

Goo Goo Dolls fans have the opportunity to be very festival this coming holiday season with news that the band will be releasing their very first Christmas album.
The album will be entitled, "It's Christmas All Over" and it will be released by Warner Records on October 30th, 2020 and will feature the band's take on some Christmas classics, along with two original tracks.
"It's Christmas All Over" was created during the Covid-19 lockdown and was produced by frontman John Rzeznik, with the group's longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman.
Goo Goo Dolls Launch Live From Home Video Series
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour
Pink Floyd Concert Film Hitting Movie Theatres Worldwide- End Of Metallica Mondays Marked With Limited Edition Shirt- Trivium Announce The Deepest Cuts Livestream- more
Singled Out: United Shapes' Peppermint
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Jack Russell's Great White – Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes
Singled Out: The Coronas' Cold
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Una para todo es Bandido
Pink Floyd Concert Film Hitting Movie Theatres Worldwide
End Of Metallica Mondays Marked With Limited Edition Shirt
Trivium Announce The Deepest Cuts Livestream
Kataklysm's Dagenais Updates Fans On His Covid-19 Battle
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Guests On Mind Wide Open
Corey Taylor and Jonathan Davis On Final Metal Crush Episode
Styx Tribute First Responders With 'These Are The Times' Video
Foreigner Share 'Head Games' Video From Reunion Concert