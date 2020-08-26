The Who Share 1970 Isle Of Wight Festival Footage

(hennemusic) The Who are sharing footage from their appearance at the 1970 Isle Of Wight Festival as the latest video in their weekly virtual concert series, "Join Together @ Home."

The highlights package arrives online in sync with this week's 50th anniversary of the event, which saw performances from The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, ELP, Jethro Tull and Supertramp, among many others.

"I've read estimates of, like, 600,000 to 700,000 people that were at that show," says Roger Daltrey. "I can't even remember how we got there, we certainly didn't fly to that one. We flew to the first one in 1969."

The Who released a live album and DVD of the 1970 appearance in 1996.

As part of the limited-edition, six-week livestream series, The Who are encouraging fans to donate to co-beneficiaries The Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' S&M2 Video

The Who Stream 50th Anniversary Footage From Hyde Park Show

The Who Launch Virtual Concert Series With 1982 Shea Stadium Footage

The Who Announce Join Together At Home Virtual Concert Series

Deep Purple Preview Their Brand New Album 'Whoosh!'

The Who In The Studio For Leeds 50th Anniversary

The Parallel Deliver New Track 'Who I've Become'

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover

The Who Postpone Spring US Tour

More The Who News



