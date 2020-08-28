The mighty Gypsy Pistoleros are releasing their anthology "The Greatest Flamenco Sleaze Glam Band Ever!" this week and to celebrate we asked Gypsy Lee Pistolero to tell us about some of his favorite tracks. Today he tells us about "Close As You'll Ever Be". Here is the story:
I have always felt different, not like other normal people? I couldn't understand it. Until a year ago, my daughter was diagnosed as having ADHD & a borderline personality disorder.
All from me, I was diagnosed and am much worse? I wrote 'Close as you'll ever be' before all of this. A way of I suppose confronting what I couldn't understand. It's the story of someone who is on the verge of suicide, looking in the mirror one last time as they hold the knife. Then, their alter ego answers back in the mirror and tells them that they are going to spare our life. It's just a window into a moment of despair that we all have during life, and that inner voice that pulls us back from the brink.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Sangre till Dawn
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Una para todo es Bandido
Gypsy Pistoleros Ink New Record Deal
Angus Young Recalls AC/DC's Highway To Controversy- Deep Purple Didn't Intend To Release 'Smoke On Water'- The Smashing Pumpkins Release Two New Songs- Metallica- more
Video Premiere: The Walk-A-Bout's 'Tale Of The Vibe Rider'
Singled Out: Hillary Reynolds' What Faith Is
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Close As You'll Ever Be
Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
Angus Young Recalls AC/DC's Highway To Controversy
Deep Purple Didn't Intend To Release 'Smoke On Water'
The Smashing Pumpkins Release Two New Songs From Forthcoming Album
Metallica Mondays Concert Series Raises $100k For Charity
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Close As You'll Ever Be
Video Premiere: The Walk-A-Bout's 'Tale Of The Vibe Rider'
Jodi Essex Shares 'God Bless The U.S.A'
Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Documentary Set For Virtual and Home Release