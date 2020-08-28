Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Close As You'll Ever Be

The mighty Gypsy Pistoleros are releasing their anthology "The Greatest Flamenco Sleaze Glam Band Ever!" this week and to celebrate we asked Gypsy Lee Pistolero to tell us about some of his favorite tracks. Today he tells us about "Close As You'll Ever Be". Here is the story:

I have always felt different, not like other normal people? I couldn't understand it. Until a year ago, my daughter was diagnosed as having ADHD & a borderline personality disorder.

All from me, I was diagnosed and am much worse? I wrote 'Close as you'll ever be' before all of this. A way of I suppose confronting what I couldn't understand. It's the story of someone who is on the verge of suicide, looking in the mirror one last time as they hold the knife. Then, their alter ego answers back in the mirror and tells them that they are going to spare our life. It's just a window into a moment of despair that we all have during life, and that inner voice that pulls us back from the brink.

