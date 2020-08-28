The Smashing Pumpkins Release Two New Songs From Forthcoming Album

The Smashing Pumpkins have released two brand new songs, "Cyr" and "The Colour Of Love," and have confirmed that a new studio album is on the way.

The current line-up of the group features founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, along with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Both new tracks are available via digital retailers and major streaming services. The band has also released a music video for the song "Cyr" that was shot remotely in Chicago and Los Angeles and directed by Linda Strawberry.

She had this to say about the clip, "This is a goth fever dream of pent up emotion - an artistic visual release attempting to create a momentary escape from the emotional black cloud hanging over all of us this year. A dark seduction filmed in quarantine at a social distance."

Frontman Billy Corgan said of the song, "Cyr is dystopic folly, one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith." Watch the video below:





