Liam Gallagher To Rock The Tonight Show

Bruce Henne | 12-02-2020

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher will be performing as the musical guest on NBC-TV's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 4th.

The rocker will be on hand to promote his newly-released single, "All You're Dreaming Of", which he has issued in time for the holiday season. All proceeds from the track will go to the UK charity Action For Children, which works to improve life for children in the country.

"Considering the year that we've all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope," says Gallagher. "Bing Crosby would have been proud. Merry Christmas." Check out the song here.

