.

Eddie Van Halen Let Wolfgang Find His Own Voice With Solo Album

Keavin Wiggins | 12-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Eddie Van Halen Let Wolfgang Find His Own Voice With Solo AlbumOfficial photo

Wolfgang Van Halen says in a recent interview that Eddie Van Halen acted as a "proud dad" during the recording of his forthcoming Mammoth WVH debut album and let him his own musical path with the project without interfering.

The first Mammoth WVH single, "Distance", was released last month and provide a chart topper upon release. The song also acted as moving tribute from Wolfgang to Eddie.

Wolfgang, who also played bass in Van Halen after they reunited with David Lee Roth, spoke about to the project to 100.3 The X Rocks and was asked about how involved Eddie was in the recording of the forthcoming coming album.

He responded, "He didn't take any part in it. The only part he took in it was just being a proud dad. Any time he sat in the studio, he would just take it all in and let me fly. He didn't wanna touch it, he wanted to see what I could do, and he was really proud of that." Check out the full interview clip below:




Related Stories


Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Live Performance

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Another New Song On Stern



More Mammoth WVH News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Let Wolfgang Find His Own Voice With Solo Album- Former Five Finger Death Punch Stars Reunite- Angus Young Explains Why AC/DC Delayed 'Power Up'- more.

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition

On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Let Wolfgang Find His Own Voice With Solo Album

Former Five Finger Death Punch Stars Reunite On New EP

Angus Young Explains Why AC/DC Delayed 'Power Up'

Queen and Adam Lambert Share 'Don't Stop Me Now' Fan Video

Singled Out: Dark Side Of Light's Moist

Whitesnake Stream 'Yours For The Asking' Video

Liam Gallagher To Play Down By The River Thames Livestream Concert

Within Temptation Release 'The Purge' Video