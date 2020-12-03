Eddie Van Halen Let Wolfgang Find His Own Voice With Solo Album

Wolfgang Van Halen says in a recent interview that Eddie Van Halen acted as a "proud dad" during the recording of his forthcoming Mammoth WVH debut album and let him his own musical path with the project without interfering.

The first Mammoth WVH single, "Distance", was released last month and provide a chart topper upon release. The song also acted as moving tribute from Wolfgang to Eddie.

Wolfgang, who also played bass in Van Halen after they reunited with David Lee Roth, spoke about to the project to 100.3 The X Rocks and was asked about how involved Eddie was in the recording of the forthcoming coming album.

He responded, "He didn't take any part in it. The only part he took in it was just being a proud dad. Any time he sat in the studio, he would just take it all in and let me fly. He didn't wanna touch it, he wanted to see what I could do, and he was really proud of that." Check out the full interview clip below:

