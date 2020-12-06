Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover

(hennemusic) Metallica's Kirk Hammett and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons lead a cover of the 1970 Fleetwood Mac classic, "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)", as part of a newly-issued video from a 2020 tribute concert to band founder Peter Green.

Organized by Mick Fleetwood, the February 25 event at London's Palladium - which saw the drummer salute his former bandmate and the original era of the group - will be screened in cinemas worldwide on March 23 and March 28, 2021 before it sees its release across multiple formats on April 30, 2021.

The tribute featured an all-star lineup that included Christine McVie, David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, Bill Wyman, John Mayll, Zak Starkey, Noel Gallagher and original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Jeremy Spencer, among others.

"The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," says Fleetwood, "and it's important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent.

"I was honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. 'Then Play On'..."

Green passed away in his sleep on July 25 at the age of 73. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

