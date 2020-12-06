No Sleep Till Christmas Volume 8 Arrives

No Sleep Records has released No Sleep Till Christmas Volume 8. The compilation features seventeen Christmas covers and originals by No Sleep artists plus many more who are hoping to spread holiday cheer, or something!

All proceeds will be donated to Feeding America - a nonprofit organization with a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies.

Bands participating include Cinema Stare, Cloaker, Cliffdiver, No Better, Hate Club, Best Ex, Hornbill and more. A full track listing can be found below.

No Sleep Till Christmas Volume 8 Tracklisting

1. Cinema Stare - The Cold2. Cliffdiver - White Christmas3. Geoff Rickly - Winter4. Hate Club - Christmas Wrapping5. Cloaker - Last Christmas6. No Better - Will You Still Love Me In December7. Riverby - I Wish It Was Christmas Today8. The Weekend Run Club - All I Want For Christmas9. Michael Malarkey - Evergreen10. Palette Knife - 30 Days11. GILT - Christmas Card12. Sarah and the Safe Word - Prancer's Night Off13. Odd Robot - O Holy Night14. p.s. you're dead - Santa Baby15. Hornbill - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)16. laughingsock - I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas17. Best Ex - Last Christmas

