No Sleep Till Christmas Volume 8 Arrives

No Sleep Records has released No Sleep Till Christmas Volume 8. The compilation features seventeen Christmas covers and originals by No Sleep artists plus many more who are hoping to spread holiday cheer, or something!
All proceeds will be donated to Feeding America - a nonprofit organization with a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies.
Bands participating include Cinema Stare, Cloaker, Cliffdiver, No Better, Hate Club, Best Ex, Hornbill and more. A full track listing can be found below.
