No Sleep Till Christmas Volume 8 Arrives

Keavin Wiggins | 12-06-2020

No Sleep Till Christmas Volume 8 Arrives

No Sleep Records has released No Sleep Till Christmas Volume 8. The compilation features seventeen Christmas covers and originals by No Sleep artists plus many more who are hoping to spread holiday cheer, or something!

All proceeds will be donated to Feeding America - a nonprofit organization with a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies.

Bands participating include Cinema Stare, Cloaker, Cliffdiver, No Better, Hate Club, Best Ex, Hornbill and more. A full track listing can be found below.

No Sleep Till Christmas Volume 8 Tracklisting


1. Cinema Stare - The Cold
2. Cliffdiver - White Christmas
3. Geoff Rickly - Winter
4. Hate Club - Christmas Wrapping
5. Cloaker - Last Christmas
6. No Better - Will You Still Love Me In December
7. Riverby - I Wish It Was Christmas Today
8. The Weekend Run Club - All I Want For Christmas
9. Michael Malarkey - Evergreen
10. Palette Knife - 30 Days
11. GILT - Christmas Card
12. Sarah and the Safe Word - Prancer's Night Off
13. Odd Robot - O Holy Night
14. p.s. you're dead - Santa Baby
15. Hornbill - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
16. laughingsock - I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas
17. Best Ex - Last Christmas



