Gemini Syndrome Return With 'Reintegration'

Artwork courtesy The Orchard Artwork courtesy The Orchard

Gemini Syndrome have returned with their first new music since their 2016 album, "Memento Mori." The band have released their new single "Reintegration", which comes from their forthcoming record.

The band had the following to say about the new single, "'Reintegration' perfectly encapsulates the theme of the third and final chapter of our trilogy of albums.

"It's a fearless and transparent introduction to the idea of traversing death and being reborn; ultimately reintegrating with our True Self, and being raised into the next degree of consciousness."



Frontman Aaron Nordstrom added, "This song, like much of this album, emanated from us with ease. It flowed through our beings as if we already knew the song as we wrote it, like a vessel translating it from a deeper and unseen part of ourselves. We felt truly inspired while working on this whole project." Check out the song below:

