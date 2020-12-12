Queensryche's Todd La Torre Streams Debut Solo Single 'Darkened Majesty'

(hennemusic) Queensryche singer Todd La Torre is streaming audio of "Darkened Majesty" as the lead single from his forthcoming solo album debut, "Rejoice In The Suffering."

Due February 5, 2021, the rocker teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris to put the finishing touches on the project during the pandemic.

"'Darkened Majesty' was one of the last songs written for this album," says La Torre. "After having much of this album written, we wanted a song that immediately started out with a faster tempo. To be perfectly honest, this song was completely written in two days. We felt that for a first song, this showcases some of that vocal and musical diversity that exists on the album.

"Thanks to everyone for all of the amazing interest and valued support of my debut solo album!!"

"Rejoice In The Suffering" presents ten new tunes - including the title track - while a deluxe version adds three bonus songs: "Fractured", "Set It Off" and "One By One." Stream the new song here.

