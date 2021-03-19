Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Critical Cynic' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Queensryche singer Todd La Torre has released a lyric video for "Critical Cynic", the latest track from his recently-released solo album debut, "Rejoice In The Suffering."
The rocker teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris to put the finishing touches on the project during the pandemic.
"Now that you have had some time to digest the new album, let's show some love for Craig Blackwell," says La Torre. "He did an amazing job co-writing this album, and his guitar playing and skills are finally getting some notoriety around the world!"
La Torre joined Queensryche in 2012 following the Seattle group's acrimonious split with Geoff Tate; the vocalist has been on board for the band's last three albums, including a 2013 self-titled record, 2015's "Condition Human" and 2019's "The Verdict." Watch the video here.
