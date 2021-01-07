.

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall Video

Bruce Henne | 01-07-2021

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall Video
Album cover art

(hennemusic) Queensryche singer Todd La Torre has released a video for "Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall" as the latest preview to his forthcoming solo album debut, "Rejoice In The Suffering."

"'Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall' is a full throttle thrasher!," says La Torre. "We wanted a no-nonsense, fast paced shredder, with intense guitar riffs, solos, drumwork, and vocals. This song was inspired by a few different documentaries surrounding two particular near insurmountable feats of rock climbing. While initially written about those achievements, this song is really meant to represent and embody this very special breed and the spirit of all climbing."

The video was filmed in Florida and features La Torre and guitarist Craig Blackwell delivering the track in front of a giant rock wall. The tune follows "Darkened Majesty" as the second track issued in advance of the February 5 arrival of "Rejoice In The Suffering", which sees La Torre working alongside producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


