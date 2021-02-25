Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video

(hennemusic) Queensryche singer Todd La Torre has released a video for "Hellbound And Down", the latest track from his newly-released solo album debut, "Rejoice In The Suffering."
"'Hellbound And Down' is about crossing a line and paying a price," explains La Torre. "Musically, it is an action-packed metal tune with relentless groove, varying vocal textures, and vocal range. This song once again showcases stellar guitar riffs and soloing by Craig Blackwell."
Directed and filmed by Thomas Crane of killDevil Films, the clip follows the project's lead single, "Darkened Majesty", and follow-up tracks "Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall" and "Crossroads To Insanity" as the fourth song issued from the project, which was produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris.
La Torre and Queensryche are currently recording demos for the follow-up to 2019's "The Verdict." Watch the video here.
