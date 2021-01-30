Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Crossroads To Insanity Video

(hennemusic) Queensryche singer Todd La Torre has released a video for "Crossroads To Insanity" as the latest preview to his forthcoming solo album debut, "Rejoice In The Suffering."
The rocker says the song "is one of our favorite tracks on the album. With a slow and moody opening and verses, it builds into a full-blown heavy chorus, sliding into a masterful melodic guitar solo. This song not only exhibits another texture, but also provides balance and musical diversity to the album."
Due February 5, La Torre's project was produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris and has been previewed with the lead single "Darkened Majesty", and follow-up track "Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall."
A deluxe version of the set adds three bonus songs: "Fractured", "Set It Off" and "One By One." La Torre recently revealed that Queensryche have been recording demos for the follow-up to 2019's "The Verdict." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
