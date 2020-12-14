Paul Di'Anno Dreading The End Of Iron Maiden 2020 In Review

Paul Di'Anno Dreading The End Of Iron Maiden was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno surprised fans last week with the announcement of his final live performance and the veteran vocalist also recently shared his feelings about when Iron Maiden retires.

Di'Anno announced that he had recruited some other former Maiden members to form the band Ides Of March for a headline performance at Beermageddon festival in Bromsgrove, England on August 30th to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band's debut album.

The special performance has been billed as Paul's last live gig due to medical issues. Paul recently reflected the band and his dread over the idea that they will one day stop, during an interview with Eonmusic.

Despite leaving the band after their first two studio albums, Paul has remained a big fan. He said, "And I still am of the band today, because they're still soldering on, and especially in some countries around the world, where they build you up to knock you down, and England's like one of the biggest ones of that, but Maiden have stayed constant around the world, regardless.

"Some albums aren't as great as the others and that, but then again, what do you expect? Most bands are like that, And it's high quality always and really good, and this last show that they've done [their 'Legacy Of The Beast' tour] has been fantastic."

He also said, "Indirectly, with me as well, how much joy do fans get by hearing Maiden songs, whether done by me or done by Maiden, live around the world?"

"I can attest to that. They are absolutely awesome, and they bring so much joy, and I don't want to see that stop. That could happen at some stage, but I hope it's not for quite some years yet."

