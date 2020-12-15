Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Declared '100 Perfect Cancer Free' 2020 In Review

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Declared '100 Perfect Cancer Free' was a top 20 story of Feb. 2020: Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine told fans during the band's London concert this past Friday (January 31st) that his doctor told him that he is now "100% cancer free."
Mustaine revealed last year that he was battling throat cancer. During Friday's concert he broke the good news to the crowd that he is now cancer free.
He told the audience, "About a year ago, we were working on our new album back in Franklin, Tennessee, and I started to feel some pain over here [pointing to his throat].
"So I went to the doctor and he said, 'Dave, you have cancer.' And I went, 'F***! I have cancer.' And I was so shocked. At first, I thought, 'Am I afraid?' And then I said, 'No. I'm f***ing pissed.' And we stopped the record; we stopped everything.
"I went into treatment for cancer. It was 51 radiation treatments and nine chemo treatments. And when it was all said and done, every day I would think, 'I can't face not playing again. I can't face not playing again.' So I would pray. I know a lot of you guys know that I pray. I say that in [our song] 'Peace Sells'. I pray every day. I say that in the song. I've said it since the second record.
"But I thought about you guys every day too. And I thought about my family. And I got this power from you guys. And I just kept thinking about it. And on October 16th, I went to go see the doctor, and he said, 'You're 100% free of cancer.'"
Video of their full performance at the SSE Arena has been shared online, watch it below:
Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Documentary Announced
Megadeth Star Sure Band Will Release New Music In 2021
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic
Steve Jobs Saved The Music Business Says Megadeth Star
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Megadeth Briefly Considered Hiring Warrant's Eric Turner
Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus And More Focus of Bay Area Godfathers Film
Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic
Sharon Osbourne Battling Covid-19- Sammy Hagar Revisits 'Santa's Going South' In New Lockdown Session- UFO's Vinnie Moore Tests Positive For Covid-19- AC/DC- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Sharon Osbourne Battling Covid-19
Sammy Hagar Revisits 'Santa's Going South' In New Lockdown Session
UFO's Vinnie Moore Tests Positive For Covid-19
AC/DC's 'Power Up' Tops Australian Charts For Fourth Week
Charley Pride To Be Remembered With TV Special
Singled Out: Mauri Dark's Thin Line Of Understanding
Guns N' Roses Played Dedication To Kobe Bryant 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Says He Was Van Halen 'Musical Director' 2020 In Review