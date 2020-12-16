Wolfgang Van Halen says that some of the biggest reaction to his "Distance" video was the inclusion of a voicemail at the end of the clip from his late father Eddie Van Halen.
He released the video as a tribute to his father and it was the first single shared from his solo Mammoth WVH project. The clip includes home movies with Wolfgang and Eddie and ended with the encouraging message from the guitar legend.
"That was probably one of my favorite things that a lot of people got from the video," Wolfgang of the reaction the voicemail during a recent interview. "It's kind of like a dual thing - a lot of people got to experience my father as he was to me more than just the icon they know him as, but then also people can just relate it to their lives.
"So many comments I've seen [were], like, 'Wow! That was heavy. I'm gonna call my dad right now.' Knowing that there's probably a wave of sons and daughters calling their dads just to say 'I love you' the past month makes me feel really great." Watch the video below:
Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Live Performance
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Another New Song On Stern
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Hospitalized For Burns- Wolfgang Talks Eddie Van Halen Voicemail In 'Distance' Video- Ringo Starr Shares All-Star Packed New Song- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More