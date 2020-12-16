Wolfgang Talks Eddie Van Halen Voicemail In 'Distance' Video

Video still courtesy PFA Media

Wolfgang Van Halen says that some of the biggest reaction to his "Distance" video was the inclusion of a voicemail at the end of the clip from his late father Eddie Van Halen.

He released the video as a tribute to his father and it was the first single shared from his solo Mammoth WVH project. The clip includes home movies with Wolfgang and Eddie and ended with the encouraging message from the guitar legend.

"That was probably one of my favorite things that a lot of people got from the video," Wolfgang of the reaction the voicemail during a recent interview. "It's kind of like a dual thing - a lot of people got to experience my father as he was to me more than just the icon they know him as, but then also people can just relate it to their lives.

"So many comments I've seen [were], like, 'Wow! That was heavy. I'm gonna call my dad right now.' Knowing that there's probably a wave of sons and daughters calling their dads just to say 'I love you' the past month makes me feel really great." Watch the video below:

