Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready

Video still

Wolfgang Van Halen shared a new interview that he recorded so much material for his debut solo album, being released under the Mammoth WVH banner, that he has enough songs for the follow-up record.

He sat for a video interview with Radio.com and was asked about material that he and his recently announced solo band have recorded (stream the full interview here). Wolfgang responded, "When it comes to the studio, it's still all me."

Van Halen said that he expects to release his forthcoming debut, "I've got the album ready to go, it should be out in the spring, I think. We don't have a date yet, but spring."

Wolfgang added that he already has a head start on the next album. He said, "I recorded so many songs for my first album that I think I've even gotten half a second album ready to go."

He was also asked what his agent has told him about when Mammoth WVH will be able to tour in support of the forthcoming album. He responded, "I'm not sure on the dates. I mean, I guess [they are] comfortable enough to setup a date for October. Because we are set for the Aftershock festival."

