T. Rex Stream Pair Of Complete 1972 London Concerts

(hennemusic) T. Rex are streaming video of a pair of 1972 sold-out concerts at London's Empire Pool Wembley. T. Rex were among the artists inducted into the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last month.

The March 18 matinee and evening shows at the legendary venue (now known as The SSE Arena) saw the band become only the second group to ever play there - the first was Led Zeppelin in November 1971 - other than for multi-artist NME awards and charity shows in the 1960s.

Having had three number one singles (with two more at number two) and the "Electric Warrior" album at number one for eight weeks either side of Christmas 1971, T. Rex were the hottest group in the UK.

Both concerts featured 10 songs as the band mixed the hits with b-sides and album tracks, and included a mini-set of acoustic performances before closing with a cover of the Eddie Cochran classic, "Summertime Blues."

Directed by Ringo Starr, both shows were filmed by an Apple Films crew of five while producer Tony Visconti was recording the sound in the Rolling Stones' mobile recording facility parked outside.

The London events shot that day are the only surviving professionally-filmed complete concerts by T.Rex ahead of Bolan's fall 1977 death from a car accident near his UK home.

