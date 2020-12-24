Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album 2020 In Review

Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album was a top 20 story of June 2020: Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott revealed the possibility of the band working on their next album during the Covid-19 lockdown and says that they are 'tiding up' historical stuff for possible release.
Elliott spoke with Express.co.uk about the current lockdown and the chances of the band taking advantage of it to work on their new album. He responded, "It's always a possibility. The one thing about this band is it never stops working, even when we're not visible.
"We are always doing something, we're always writing, we keep in touch with each other regarding putting new ideas together. It is very possible that something may occur during this lockdown. We've got nothing concrete, we'll just have to see how it goes."
Joe also shared, "We've got a lot of historical stuff that's kinda been sat on the shelf gathering dust that we're starting to dust down now and say, 'Now's the time to start tiding this lot up'.
"So, there's a lot of current work going on right now, whether writing new stuff or tiding up old stuff. One day we will make another record and it will be a furthering of our story."
