Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends 2020 In Review

Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends was a top 20 story of Aug. 2020: Ronnie James Dio's widow and manager Wendy says that despite what fans may have read in the media, her late husband and Ozzy Osbourne were always friends.
Dio replaced Ozzy in Black Sabbath in 1979 and they went on to release their acclaimed classics "Heaven and Hell" and "Mob Rules". Wendy was asked about the differenced between the Ozzy and Dio eras of the band during an appearance on Syfy Wire's Metal Crush.
She responded, "I think it was two different Sabbaths and both are wonderful, both of them are fantastic. The Ozzy one, he was one of the best frontmen that you could have in its day, an unbelievable frontman. The songs, everything they did with Paranoid, and stuff was amazing.
"When Ronnie came into the band it became more melodic in a totally different way. It gave the band a little bit more to expand on their music. You can't say one was better than the other. You have to have the whole picture. There is a lot of stuff in the press about it, but Ozzy and Ronnie were always friends." Stream the full interview here.
Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming 2020 In Review
Dion and Amy Grant Say 'Hello Christmas'
Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover
Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends
Ronnie James Dio Remembered By Stars On His 78th Birthday
Dion Releases Video For Brian Setzer Collaboration
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio
Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming
Gala To Mark 10th Anniversary Of Ronnie James Dio's Death Announced
Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival- Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'- Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020- Guns N' Roses- more
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival
Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'
Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020
Guns N' Roses Share Exit 111 Festival Footage
Singled Out: Jive Mother Mary's Hope It Ain't That Bad
Deep Purple Didn't Intend To Release 'Smoke On Water' 2020 In Review
Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 2020 In Review
Iron Maiden Guitarist Confirms Def Leppard Rumors 2020 In Review