Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Declared '100 Perfect Cancer Free'

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine told fans during the band's London concert this past Friday (January 31st) that his doctor told him that he is now "100% cancer free."

Mustaine revealed last year that he was battling throat cancer. During Friday's concert he broke the good news to the crowd that he is now cancer free.

He told the audience, "About a year ago, we were working on our new album back in Franklin, Tennessee, and I started to feel some pain over here [pointing to his throat].

"So I went to the doctor and he said, 'Dave, you have cancer.' And I went, 'F***! I have cancer.' And I was so shocked. At first, I thought, 'Am I afraid?' And then I said, 'No. I'm f***ing pissed.' And we stopped the record; we stopped everything.

"I went into treatment for cancer. It was 51 radiation treatments and nine chemo treatments. And when it was all said and done, every day I would think, 'I can't face not playing again. I can't face not playing again.' So I would pray. I know a lot of you guys know that I pray. I say that in [our song] 'Peace Sells'. I pray every day. I say that in the song. I've said it since the second record.

"But I thought about you guys every day too. And I thought about my family. And I got this power from you guys. And I just kept thinking about it. And on October 16th, I went to go see the doctor, and he said, 'You're 100% free of cancer.'"

Video of their full performance at the SSE Arena has been shared online here





