Lamb Of God Set Release Of New Album

William Lee | 02-05-2020

Lamb Of God

Lamb Of God have set a May 8th released date for their new self-titled album, which is the follow-up to their 02015 studio effort "VII: Sturm Und Drang".

The new album will also be the first time that the band will release a recording with drummer Art Cruz, who was named the official replacement for Chris Adler last year.

The band is expected to release the first track from the album, "Checkmate", tomorrow (February 6th). Here is the reported tracklisting for the album, 01. Memento Mori 02. Checkmate 03. Gears
04. Reality Bath 05. New Colossal Hate 06. Resurrection Man 07. Poison Dream 08. Routes 09. Bloodshot Eyes 10. On The Hook.


Lamb Of God Set Release Of New Album

