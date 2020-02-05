Lamb Of God Set Release Of New Album

Lamb Of God have set a May 8th released date for their new self-titled album, which is the follow-up to their 02015 studio effort "VII: Sturm Und Drang".

The new album will also be the first time that the band will release a recording with drummer Art Cruz, who was named the official replacement for Chris Adler last year.

The band is expected to release the first track from the album, "Checkmate", tomorrow (February 6th). Here is the reported tracklisting for the album, 01. Memento Mori 02. Checkmate 03. Gears

04. Reality Bath 05. New Colossal Hate 06. Resurrection Man 07. Poison Dream 08. Routes 09. Bloodshot Eyes 10. On The Hook.





Related Stories

Former Megadeth and Lamb Of God Stars Form New Project

Lamb of God Finish Long Awaited New Album

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Releasing First Song From New EP

Chris Adler Addressed Lamb Of God Departure 2019 In Review

Lamb Of God Officially Replace Chris Adler 2019 In Review

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Enlists Lzzy Hale, Howard Jones For New EP

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Going Acoustic For Solo Tour

Chris Adler Addresses Lamb Of God Departure

More Lamb Of God News



