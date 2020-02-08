.

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Living The Dream' Lyric Video

William Lee | 02-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Five Finger Death PunchAlbum cover art courtesy PFA

Five Finger Death Punch are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album "F8", with the release of a lyric video for the new track "Living The Dream".

The new song follows the band's current chart-topping single "Inside Out", which landed the band their ninth consecutive no. 1 single. Watch the video here.

The new album will be hitting stores on February 28th and Guitarist Zoltan Bathory has previously said of the effort,, "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever.

"It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."


Related Stories


Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Living The Dream' Lyric Video

Five Finger Death Punch Release New Song 'Full Circle'

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Full Circle'

Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Has Surgery

Five Finger Death Punch Pull Show Over Medical Emergency

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Faced Internal Turmoil Making New Album

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For 2020 Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Singer 'Died A Couple Of Times'

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More

More Five Finger Death Punch News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen Never Officially Offered Sheehan Position- Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Music Festival- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Living The Dream' Lyric Video- more


Reviews
The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Never Officially Offered Sheehan Position

Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Music Festival

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Living The Dream' Lyric Video

Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Release Video and Announce Album

Slipknot's Jim Root Signature Fender Guitar Coming

7 Stone Riot Release 'Scratching The Surface' Video

Pearl Jam Release Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach lll) Video

Volumes React To Diego Farias' Death



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.