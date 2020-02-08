Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Living The Dream' Lyric Video

Album cover art courtesy PFA Album cover art courtesy PFA

Five Finger Death Punch are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album "F8", with the release of a lyric video for the new track "Living The Dream".

The new song follows the band's current chart-topping single "Inside Out", which landed the band their ninth consecutive no. 1 single. Watch the video here.

The new album will be hitting stores on February 28th and Guitarist Zoltan Bathory has previously said of the effort,, "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever.

"It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."





Related Stories

Five Finger Death Punch Release New Song 'Full Circle'

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Full Circle'

Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Has Surgery

Five Finger Death Punch Pull Show Over Medical Emergency

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Faced Internal Turmoil Making New Album

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For 2020 Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Singer 'Died A Couple Of Times'

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More

More Five Finger Death Punch News



