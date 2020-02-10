Former Guns N' Roses' Star Gilby Clarke Streams New Song

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke is streaming his brand-new single, "Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder", which comes ahead of his forthcoming solo album.

The new album will be Gilby's first solo record in a decade and half and was originally expected to be released late last year under his deal with Golden Robot Records, but has yet to surface.

Clarke spoke about the album at last year's NAMM show. He said, "They're new songs. It really is classic rock. There's really nothing new on it, it's just a new version of what I like to do, which is loud guitars, man." Stream the new track here.





