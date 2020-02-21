.

Former Guns N' Roses Star Gilby Clarke Talks New Single

Michael Angulia | 02-21-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Gilby ClarkeCover art courtesy SRO

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke has shared the inspiration behind his brand new solo single "Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder".

Gilby shared the track earlier this month and it marks his first new music in 17 years. The song will appear on his forthcoming album "The Gospel Truth," which will be released later this year.

He had this to say about the inspiration for the song, "The song is about having a rebellious spirit. Rock N Roll means many things. Rebelling...freedom...and being who you are on your own terms...not following whatever's now in vogue.

"Therefore, 'Rock n Roll Is Getting Louder' means 'I am what I am, I won't change that, and I stand up for things that are important to me, even if it's not popular." Listen to the track below:


Related Stories


Former Guns N' Roses Star Gilby Clarke Talks New Single

Former Guns N' Roses' Star Gilby Clarke Streams New Song

More Gilby Clarke News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Streaming New Song 'It's A Raid'- Slipknot Reveal Knotfest At Sea Lineup- Pearl Jam Get Animated For 'Superblood Wolfmoon' Video- Eric Clapton- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Streaming New Song 'It's A Raid'

Slipknot Reveal Knotfest At Sea Lineup

Pearl Jam Get Animated For 'Superblood Wolfmoon' Video

Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Former Guns N' Roses Star Gilby Clarke Talks New Single

The Who To Headline Teenage Cancer Trust Benefit Concert

Peter Frampton Announces 'Do You Feel Like I Do?' Memoir

Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.