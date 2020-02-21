Former Guns N' Roses Star Gilby Clarke Talks New Single

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke has shared the inspiration behind his brand new solo single "Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder".

Gilby shared the track earlier this month and it marks his first new music in 17 years. The song will appear on his forthcoming album "The Gospel Truth," which will be released later this year.

He had this to say about the inspiration for the song, "The song is about having a rebellious spirit. Rock N Roll means many things. Rebelling...freedom...and being who you are on your own terms...not following whatever's now in vogue.

"Therefore, 'Rock n Roll Is Getting Louder' means 'I am what I am, I won't change that, and I stand up for things that are important to me, even if it's not popular." Listen to the track below:





