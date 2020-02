Lindsey Buckingham Announces 1st Post Heart Surgery Tour

(hennemusic) Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has announced dates for a spring tour of the US his first trek since heart surgery.

The 12-date series will mark Buckingham's first shows since undergoing emergency open heart surgery last February that also resulted in some damage to his vocal cords.

The rocker made his first public appearance following the procedure last May when he accompanied his daughter, Leelee, and her classmates on the 1975 Fleetwood Mac classic, "Landslide", during their high school graduation ceremony.

The 2020 spring tour will open in Las Vegas on April 25, with shows wrapping up in Cajon, CA on May 13. here.

