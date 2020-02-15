Tesla Previews What You Give From 'Five Man London Jam' Package

(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming a 2019 live version of their 1991 single, "What You Give", as the first preview of the forthcoming package, "Five Man London Jam."

The track from the Sacramento, CA's third studio record, "Psychotic Supper", was recorded last June at London's famed Abbey Road Studios, where they worked to recreate the vibe of their 1990 live album, "Five Man Acoustical Jam."

Due March 27, "Five Man London Jam" delivers a number of hits, fan favorites and covers alongside the very first live performance of "California Summer Song," from 2019's "Shock."

Tesla's Abbey Road performance was recorded and filmed in 4K high definition, and will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digital.

"Five Man Acoustical Jam" remains the band's highest-charting US record: it reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 while going on to sell more than a million copies.

Fresh off performances at the recent Monsters Of Rock cruise, Tesla continue their US tour with a series of east coast dates over the next few weeks. Watch the video and the trailer here.

