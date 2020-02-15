.

Tesla Previews What You Give From 'Five Man London Jam' Package

Bruce Henne | 02-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

TeslaPackage promo image

(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming a 2019 live version of their 1991 single, "What You Give", as the first preview of the forthcoming package, "Five Man London Jam."

The track from the Sacramento, CA's third studio record, "Psychotic Supper", was recorded last June at London's famed Abbey Road Studios, where they worked to recreate the vibe of their 1990 live album, "Five Man Acoustical Jam."

Due March 27, "Five Man London Jam" delivers a number of hits, fan favorites and covers alongside the very first live performance of "California Summer Song," from 2019's "Shock."

Tesla's Abbey Road performance was recorded and filmed in 4K high definition, and will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digital.

"Five Man Acoustical Jam" remains the band's highest-charting US record: it reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 while going on to sell more than a million copies.

Fresh off performances at the recent Monsters Of Rock cruise, Tesla continue their US tour with a series of east coast dates over the next few weeks. Watch the video and the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Tesla Previews What You Give From 'Five Man London Jam' Package

Tesla Announce 2020 US Tour Dates

Tesla Release Video For 'California Summer Song'

Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Tesla Release 'Taste Like' Video

Tesla Release Video For Shock Title Song

Tesla Premiere New Track 'California Summer Song'

Tesla Streaming New Song 'Taste Like'

Tesla Premiere Song From Phil Collen Produced Album

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Special Guest Filled Album

More Tesla News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Says Collaboration Saved His Life- Tom Morello Addresses Rage Against The Machine Ticket Prices- Motley Crue New 'Kickstart My Heart' Lyric Video- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Says Collaboration Saved His Life

Tom Morello Addresses Rage Against The Machine Ticket Prices

Motley Crue Release New 'Kickstart My Heart' Lyric Video

David Bowie streams rare version of The Man Who Sold The World

The Black Crowes Launch Acoustic Tour In London

Set It Off Streaming Unreleased Track 'One Single Second'

Green Day Top UK Charts With 'Father Of All'

Tesla Previews What You Give From 'Five Man London Jam' Package



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.