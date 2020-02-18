.

The Who Unplug For Rare Acoustic Shows

Bruce Henne | 02-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The WhoTour promo courtesy Live Nation

(hennemusic) The Who delivered a mix of new songs and classics during a rare series of acoustic shows in London this past week. A pair of events at the city's Pryzm nightclub coincided with the 50 year anniversary of their historic "Live At Leeds" album performance while also celebrating the band's newly-released self-titled record - their first in thirteen years.

Alongside their touring band lineup, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend performed the live debuts of two tracks from the new "Who" record - "Break The News" and "She Rocked My World" - during the first of two shows on February 12, and the first appearance of 1967's "Tattoo" since 2008 as part of a February 14 gig at the venue.

All three shows featured Who classics like "Substitute", "Squeeze Box", "Behind Blue Eyes", "The Kids Are Alright" and "Won't Get Fooled Again." Check out videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Who Unplug For Rare Acoustic Shows

David Bowie streams rare version of The Man Who Sold The World

The Who Announce Double Vinyl Reissue Of Classic Albums

The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue 2019 In Review

Pete Townshend Believes The Who Invented Metal

The Who Enter U.S. Charts At No. 2 With New Album

The Who Score Biggest Hit In Almost Four Decades

The Who Announce Historic Show

The Who Announce More Tour Dates Including Vegas Run

Pete Townshend Explains Thankful Moon and Entwistle Dead Comment

More The Who News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour- Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owns Form New Band- Pearl Jam- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

advertisement


Latest News
Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owns Form New Band

Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Superblood Wolfmoon'

Korn And Faith No More Announce Summer Tour

Trace Adkins Announces The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour

Queen And Reprise Live Aid Set At Benefit Concert

The Who Unplug For Rare Acoustic Shows

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Making New Solo Album



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.