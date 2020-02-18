The Who Unplug For Rare Acoustic Shows

Tour promo courtesy Live Nation Tour promo courtesy Live Nation

(hennemusic) The Who delivered a mix of new songs and classics during a rare series of acoustic shows in London this past week. A pair of events at the city's Pryzm nightclub coincided with the 50 year anniversary of their historic "Live At Leeds" album performance while also celebrating the band's newly-released self-titled record - their first in thirteen years.

Alongside their touring band lineup, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend performed the live debuts of two tracks from the new "Who" record - "Break The News" and "She Rocked My World" - during the first of two shows on February 12, and the first appearance of 1967's "Tattoo" since 2008 as part of a February 14 gig at the venue.

All three shows featured Who classics like "Substitute", "Squeeze Box", "Behind Blue Eyes", "The Kids Are Alright" and "Won't Get Fooled Again." Check out videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

David Bowie streams rare version of The Man Who Sold The World

The Who Announce Double Vinyl Reissue Of Classic Albums

The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue 2019 In Review

Pete Townshend Believes The Who Invented Metal

The Who Enter U.S. Charts At No. 2 With New Album

The Who Score Biggest Hit In Almost Four Decades

The Who Announce Historic Show

The Who Announce More Tour Dates Including Vegas Run

Pete Townshend Explains Thankful Moon and Entwistle Dead Comment

More The Who News



