The Who To Headline Teenage Cancer Trust Benefit Concert

Tour poster courtesy Live Nation Tour poster courtesy Live Nation

(hennemusic) The Who are among the acts set to headline the 2020 series of benefit shows in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Longtime supporters Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be joined by a full orchestra for their March 28 gig at the iconic venue. "We can't wait to return to the Royal Albert Hall for another incredible #TeenageCancerGigs show to support Teenage Cancer Trust @ The Royal Albert Hall," says The Who. "Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9:30am - don't miss out!"

The annual spring series will also feature performances by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Stereophonics, Nile Rodgers & Chic. Groove Armada, and a comedy evening hosted by John Bishop.

The Teenage Cancer Trust creates world-class cancer services for young people in the UK, providing life-changing care and support so young people don't have to face cancer alone. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Who Unplug For Rare Acoustic Shows

David Bowie streams rare version of The Man Who Sold The World

The Who Announce Double Vinyl Reissue Of Classic Albums

The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue 2019 In Review

Pete Townshend Believes The Who Invented Metal

The Who Enter U.S. Charts At No. 2 With New Album

The Who Score Biggest Hit In Almost Four Decades

The Who Announce Historic Show

The Who Announce More Tour Dates Including Vegas Run

More The Who News



