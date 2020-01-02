David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: David Lee Roth surprised fans with the announcement of a Las Vegas Residency and during an interview to promote the shows he sidestepped a question about Eddie Van Halen's health.

The iconic guitarist was treated for tongue cancer almost two decades ago. Roth sat down with Phoenix radio station KSLX and was asked about the status of the band and hinted at an issue with Eddie.

He replied, "I'm the face of Van Halen from this point on, most likely. I'm not sure what's happening with Ed, but he's probably not gonna answer the bell this time. And it's not my place to guess. But we've been in touch. The fellows who I'm working with in terms of my road crew and the amps come from Van Halen."

Roth was then asked if Eddie Van Halen is dealing with a health issue and he responded, "I hear all the same rumors that you do and it's not my place to guess."





